The Federal Government of Somalia has terminated all agreements with the United Arab Emirates, covering port operations, government institutions, and security and defense cooperation.

The Council of Ministers said the decision is necessary to protect Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity. It affects arrangements at the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, as well as collaborations involving federal institutions and member states.

The government cited hostile and destabilizing actions by the UAE that threaten Somalia’s independence and political stability, violating international principles of sovereignty and non-interference under the UN, African Union, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and League of Arab States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will formally notify the UAE and inform Somalia’s regional and international partners. Somalia reaffirmed its commitment to cooperation based on mutual respect, recognition of its sovereignty, and adherence to constitutional and international law.