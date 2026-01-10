The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, delivered a speech on Saturday evening at the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on the situation in the Federal Republic of Somalia, held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening joint efforts to safeguard Somalia’s territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty, and to support the country in addressing current challenges.