The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held its 22nd extraordinary session today, Saturday, 10 January 2026, at the headquarters of the Organization’s General Secretariat in Jeddah, to discuss developments in the situation in the Federal Republic of Somalia, following the recognition by Israel, the occupying power, of the so-called “Somaliland” region as an independent state.

His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, delivered a speech during the opening session of the Council, in which he emphasized that this extraordinary ministerial meeting was being held at a very delicate and sensitive time to discuss serious developments affecting the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, following Israel, the occupying power, announcing its recognition of the so-called “Somaliland” region as an independent state, in a dangerous precedent that constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

The Secretary-General explained that the meeting was a follow-up to the extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee with open membership at the level of permanent representatives, which was held at the headquarters of the Organization’s General Secretariat on 1 January 2025. It clearly reflects the extent of shared concern about these dangerous developments. It also reflects the collective awareness of Member States of the need to adopt a unified, clear, and firm Islamic position that supports the Federal Republic of Somalia, its territorial integrity, and sovereignty, based on the principles of the OIC Charter, the provisions of international law, and relevant United Nations resolutions.

In his speech, the Secretary-General also addressed the situation in Palestine, stressing the need to compel Israel, the occupying power, to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, leading to a comprehensive and permanent cessation of Israeli aggression and complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, preventing the displacement of the Palestinian people, facilitating the return of displaced persons to their homes, opening all crossings, and ensuring the adequate and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, in addition to holding an international conference in Cairo for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

The Council of Foreign Ministers concluded its 22nd extraordinary session by adopting two resolutions, the first on developments in the Federal Republic of Somalia and the second on Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinian people and its plans for annexation and displacement from their land.

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers was preceded by a preparatory meeting at the senior officials’ level.