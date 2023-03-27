The National Communications Authority (NCA) of Somalia launched the Interconnection Service on Saturday March 25, 2023. The service will allow telecommunications companies in Somalia to connect their networks and provide better service to customers.

The NCA has been working on the Interconnection Service for several years. The service was delayed due to a lack of experience among telecommunications companies, but the NCA is confident that the service will be a success.

The Interconnection Service is an important step in the development of Somalia’s telecommunications sector. The service will make it easier for customers to access telecommunication services and will promote competition among telecommunications companies.

The NCA has guaranteed the implementation of the Interconnection Service by implementing all relevant laws and regulations. The NCA is confident that the service will be a success and will benefit the entire country.

“Implementing the Interconnection service will improve the communication services provided by the Licensed telecommunication operators to consumers and the development of Somalia’s Communication infrastructure,” said Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, General Manager of the National Communications Authority.

The event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of the Federal Government, Hamza Abdi Barre, and was attended by the heads of the Federal Government, Minister of Communications and Technology, Jama Hassan Khalif, members of the Cabinet and officials from all the telecommunication companies and banks in the country.

“After a lot of effort, we were able to succeed in the implementation of the connection service. This success is shared by us, it is a success for Somalis, it is a national success,” said Md. Jama Hassan Khalif, Minister of the Ministry of Communication & Technology.

“The implementation of this connection service is a success for the National Telecommunications Agency and the Telecommunications Companies and the whole country,” said Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre.

The Interconnection Service is a major step forward in the development of Somalia’s telecommunications sector and will benefit all Somalis.