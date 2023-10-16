In a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping the governance landscape, Somalia has embarked on the Modern Governance Strategic Direction Program. The program, which kicked off in Mogadishu, brings together international technical experts, charting a course for the country’s governance system to embrace transparency, accountability, and improved public service delivery.

At the opening ceremony, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, joined Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre in initiating the process of ushering in modern governance in Somalia.

Over the span of two days, an impressive gathering has convened for a seminar dedicated to modern governance in Somalia. Among the attendees are all members of the Council of Ministers, international experts, and leaders well-versed in the program of government development and modernization.

In his address, President Hassan set a visionary agenda, stating, “We are actively shaping Somalia’s future as we look ahead to 2060. This date holds significance as it marks the centenary of Somalia’s government. Hence, our concerted efforts are directed toward developing a strategic plan that will guide the nation’s progress in the coming decades.”

Prime Minister Hamsa also emphasized the significance of the last three decades, during which Somalia’s presence as a functioning government was notably absent from the global stage. He said, “During this period of absence, the world has witnessed a rapid fusion of technology and progress in governance. To reclaim our place in the global community, we must exert greater efforts than ever before.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Hamsa acknowledged the multiple transitions currently underway in Somalia. These include the nation’s transformation from grappling with the Al-Shabaab insurgency to envisioning a post-Al-Shabaab era. Additionally, Somalia is navigating the complex issue of debt forgiveness and charting a path towards financial stability. The Prime Minister expressed hope that a transformation from the “4.5 politics” system to a more inclusive political framework would mark a key step in the nation’s journey toward progress.

As Somalia forges ahead in its quest for modern governance, it stands on the cusp of a new era, with the potential to rejoin the international community as a thriving and progressive nation. The program’s launch marks the beginning of a transformative journey towards a more efficient and effective governments that can better serve its people.

