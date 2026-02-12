The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Ali, held a bilateral side-meeting with Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, on the margins of the high-level gathering, to strengthen diplomatic ties and deepen cooperation on key continental priorities including peace and security, sustainable development, and African unity, while reaffirming continued coordination through African Union frameworks and sustained diplomatic consultations between the two countries.