On the margins of the 48th African Union Executive Council meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Ali, held bilateral talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Amb. Monday Simaya Kumba.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. During the discussions, the South Sudanese Foreign Minister conveyed his congratulations to Somalia on its election to a two-year term on the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC). Both ministers underscored the importance of close coordination and cooperation on issues of mutual interest to their respective countries.