On the margins of the African Union meetings in Addis Ababa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Abdisalam Ali, met with Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, H.E. Dr. Hon. Hon Musalia W Mudavadi to advance bilateral relations and coordinate on shared priorities, including regional peace and security, cross-border cooperation and trade, reaffirming good-neighbourliness and continued consultations.