The Federal Republic of Somalia commends the constructive and responsible role of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in advancing efforts to promote Yemeni national dialogue, notably its initiative to host an inclusive conference in Riyadh at the request of Yemen’s legitimate leadership. Somalia underscores that this initiative reflects a firm commitment to dialogue and consensus-building, and to providing a comprehensive framework that allows all Yemeni stakeholders to articulate their perspectives within a peaceful political process that safeguards Yemen’s unity and sovereignty while strengthening its security and stability.

The Federal Republic of Somalia further expresses its appreciation for regional and international efforts aimed at supporting the brotherly Yemeni people in navigating the challenges of the current period. It emphasizes the importance of constructive and meaningful engagement by all parties, guided by a spirit of national unity that prioritizes the supreme national interest above all other considerations. Somalia reaffirms its support for all genuine initiatives that contribute to the achievement of lasting peace through dialogue and mutual understanding, in a manner that fulfills the aspirations of the Yemeni people and preserves the unity and sovereignty of their territory.