The Federal Republic of Somalia is pleased to announce the ratification of the new Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Treaty, becoming the fifth Member State to endorse the agreement. This landmark decision enables the Treaty to enter into force, replacing the original 1986 IGAD founding agreement.

This important milestone reaffirms Somalia’s steadfast commitment to regional cooperation, peace and stability, and shared progress across the Horn of Africa, grounded in the principles of partnership, mutual respect, and sustainable development.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expresses its sincere appreciation to H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, for his leadership and continued efforts in advancing Somalia’s regional engagement and strengthening its role within regional and international cooperation frameworks.