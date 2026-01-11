The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Abdi Ali, met on Saturday evening in Jeddah with his counterpart, H.E. Amb. Mohieldin Salem Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the brotherly Republic of Sudan, on the sidelines of the extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), convened to discuss developments related to the situation in the Federal Republic of Somalia.

During the meeting, the two ministers addressed Israel’s illegitimate recognition of the so-called “Somaliland” in the Northwest Region of Somalia, rejected any action that undermines Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, and underscored the importance of upholding international law while supporting all efforts aimed at safeguarding the country’s national cohesion and stability.