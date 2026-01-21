The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, led by H.E. Abdisalam Ali , thanks the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its continued support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

Somalia values its growing partnership with China, including cooperation within the United Nations Security Council, and commends H.E. Amb. Wang Yu for advancing bilateral engagement.

The Ministry looks forward to improved travel facilitation, including visa-on-arrival or simplified entry for Somali diplomatic and service passport holders, to deepen ties and people-to-people cooperation.