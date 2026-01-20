The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia welcomes the decision of the East African Court of Appeal issued on Monday, 19 January 2026, which overturns earlier rulings that had suspended the swearing-in of Somalia’s elected representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The Ministry congratulates the nine EALA Members of Parliament elected by the Federal Parliament of Somalia, and reaffirms Somalia’s commitment to regional integration and strengthened cooperation with EAC Partner States on shared priorities, including trade, mobility, development, and regional stability.

As Somalia continues to deepen its engagement within the East African Community, the Ministry remains committed to ensuring effective representation across all EAC organs and institutions, in support of Somalia’s national interests and regional integration.