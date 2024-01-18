Acting Foreign Minister and State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, conducted substantive discussions during the preliminary ministerial meeting for the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Kampala, Uganda. The summit, scheduled to commence tomorrow, January 19, is poised to address a range of global issues and challenges.

During the preliminary meetings, Minister Ali Mohamed Omar engaged in marginal talks with counterparts from various nations, fostering diplomatic ties and exploring prospects for collaboration. Notably, he held discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, H.E. Mr. Janury Makamba, focusing on deepening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation. The talks also emphasized the importance of supporting the unity and sovereignty of Somalia.

In a subsequent meeting of significance, the Acting Foreign Minister conducted bilateral talks with H.E. Mr. Sameh Hassan Shoukry, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt. The discussion centered on intensifying relations and cultivating cooperation in diverse mutually advantageous sectors, highlighting the enduring commitment to supporting Somalia in preserving its sovereignty, security, and stability.

Furthermore, Minister Ali Omar held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana, H.E. Ms. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey. The discussions revolved around strengthening relations, fostering cooperation, and standing by Somalia in preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Another significant meeting took place with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Republic of Mozambique, H.E. Ms. Verónica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo. Minister Ali and Ms. Verónica explored ways to consolidate bilateral relations between the two nations and discussed strategies for enhancing Somalia’s sovereignty.

The Acting Foreign Minister also met with the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, H.E. Dr. Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor. The discussions centered on bolstering bilateral relations and expanding joint cooperation, demonstrating solidarity with Somalia in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Alongside bilateral talks, the Acting Foreign Minister engaged in a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, H.E. Ms. Mamadi Gobeh Kamara, with the primary objective of strengthening bilateral relations and fostering collaboration. The discussions emphasized the vital significance of consistently offering unwavering support to Somalia for the preservation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a significant meeting with H.E. Amb. Omar Berzanji, the Deputy Minister for Multilateral Affairs and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Minister Ali Omar concentrated on elevating relations, fostering cooperation, and aligning collaborative initiatives. The discussions also delved into Ethiopia’s infringements on Somalia’s sovereignty, specifically its contentious signing of an illicit memorandum of understanding with the “Somaliland Administration” in the northwestern region of the country on January 1 in Addis Ababa.