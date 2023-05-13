The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, Dr. Elmi Mohamud Nur had a fruitful meeting with the General Manager of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Sultan Abdurahman Al-Marshad to discuss the restructuring of Somalia’s debts.

The Minister and General Manager signed an agreement to restructure the debts Somalia owes the SFD, and this agreement allows more time to repay the debts.

The Minister thanked the SFD management for assisting in the financial recovery and development of Somalia.

The Minister who attended the Islamic Development Bank meeting in Jeddah also had sideline meetings with other finance managers so that Somalia can be relieved of debts successfully.