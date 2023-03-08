Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA) has become the first government institution to attain the ISO 9001:2015 Certification, paving the way for a new direction for government institutions to comply with international standards.

NCA’s General Manager told the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) that the regulator had received this certification after undergoing an evaluation process that includes a quality management system development, a management system documentation review, and a complete general assessment.

“It is a special pleasure for us to receive this prestigious international certification, and this reflects NCA’s continual commitment towards adopting international best practices in quality management and excellence. This is a vital step in implementing plans for promoting institutional excellence and introducing a significant change in the Authority’s operating procedures,” said the general manager of NCA, Mr. Mustafa Sheikh Yasin, who welcomed this milestone.

“Our decision to pursue ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System demonstrates our commitment to facilitating and developing communications and technology in Somalia,” he added.

Established in 2018, NCA strives to regulate Somalia’s communications and technology sector. In the last five years, the regulator has established and enforced a regulatory framework to develop the industry and encourage free and fair competition.