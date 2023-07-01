The Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, congratulated all the Somali people on the commemoration of the 63rd anniversary of the independence of the Southern Regions and the union of the two Somali regions, North and South, and the declaration of the Free Republic of Somalia.

Speaker Hashi said that it is important to strengthen the unity and solidarity of the Somali nation in order to bear fruit in the long struggle for the freedom of Somalia and to raise the dignity of the Somali people and live together in peace and prosperity.