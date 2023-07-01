The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Saturday laid the wreath at the Daljirka Dahsoon monument in Mogadishu to mark the 63rd anniversary when southern regions of the country gained independence from Italy and unification northern and southern regions.

The President once again congratulated the Somalia people and prays for a developed, harmonious and prosperous years to come for all the people.

The people in the capital of Mogadishu are seen all around celebrities the independence and unification day as they show in flags and dresses of the Somali flag