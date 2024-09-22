Galkayo hosted a significant observance of World Peace Day, coordinated by the Peace and Development Forum (PDF) with facilitation from UNSOM. The event brought together over 200 attendees from diverse community segments to honor ongoing peace efforts and foster dialogue among various stakeholders.

This year’s commemoration focused on identifying lasting peace solutions for the Mudug region. The Peace and Development Forum, supported by UNSOM, served as a platform to highlight regional developmental achievements and to elevate community awareness about the critical role of peace in sustainable growth.

The event also aimed to bolster collaboration among community members, governmental bodies, and international organizations, striving for sustained development and security throughout Galkayo and the broader Mudug area. It emphasized the necessity of crafting actionable resolutions that support continued peace and reconciliation efforts, ensuring that clear steps are established for the implementation of these resolutions.