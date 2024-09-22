The Peace and Development Forum (PDF), in collaboration with the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOM), hosted a significant event titled “Achieving Sustainable Peace in Galkacyo” to commemorate World Peace Day 2024. This crucial gathering brought together over 200 community members, including Ministers, Governors, Members of Parliament, and Mayors from both Puntland and Galmudug, alongside representatives from community organizations, women’s groups, educational institutions, traditional elders, scholars, youth, business leaders, and peacekeeping forces.

The event, set against the ongoing conflicts in the western and eastern parts of the Mudug region, aimed at fostering dialogue and developing actionable strategies for peace. Speakers emphasized the urgent need for a lasting peace and called for unified efforts from all administrations and community sectors to address regional challenges.

Key discussions focused on practical steps and collaborative initiatives to strengthen the peacebuilding process in Mudug. The commitment of all parties to work together toward a peaceful and prosperous future was evident, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and cooperation in the peace process.

The Peace and Development Forum, supported by UNSOM, remains dedicated to continuing its work in promoting peace and development initiatives, aiming to create a safe and stable environment for all residents of the region.