The Federal Government of Somalia has taken note of the statement issued by the United States Department of State regarding allegations related to a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse.

The Government wishes to clarify that the commodities referenced in recent reports remain under the custody and control of the World Food Programme, including assistance provided by the United States.

The Government further clarifies that the WFP warehouse in question is located within the Mogadishu Port area, where ongoing expansion and repurposing works are underway as part of broader port development activities. These operations have not affected the custody, management, or distribution of humanitarian assistance.

In response to the concerns raised from the port expansion activities, the Federal Government continues to review this matter through technical inter-agency committee in coordination with humanitarian partners.

The Federal Government of Somalia remains fully committed to humanitarian principles, transparency, and accountability, and values its partnership with the United States and all international donors. Further updates will be provided upon completion of the review.