The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, extended his gratitude to the member states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for their role in joining the East African Community (EAC) and lifting the arms embargo on Somalia during the 41st Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly.

The President, described the common challenges shared by the countries of the region, which include terrorism, the effects of climate change and conflicts.

“I thank the members of the IGAD Regional Organization for your support in lifting the arms embargo on Somalia and our request for inclusion in the East African Community, measures that testify to our efforts to ensure a stable and progressive Somalia”, He said.

During the meeting, the leaders of IGAD listened to a report from the leader of the Supreme Council of the country, Mr. Abdulfatah Alburhan, who stood on the advice of IGAD regarding the war in Sudan, in which the government of Somalia is one of the members involved in finding a solution to this war.

IGAD State members are committed to find lasting peace in Sudan while trying bring waring parts together, in order to end the conflict.