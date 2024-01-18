The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its strong support for Somalia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, amid the ongoing tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over the latter’s involvement in Somaliland.

The UAE’s Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, headed the UAE delegation to the extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Ministerial Council on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024, based on a request by the Federal Republic of Somalia. The meeting was held via videoconference to discuss the recent developments in relations between Somalia and Ethiopia, and the repercussions of the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared state that is internationally recognized as part of Somalia.

During the meeting, Almarar affirmed the UAE’s support for the Federal Republic of Somalia’s government in exercising full sovereignty over its territories, and working with the Arab consensus on all that it deems necessary in this regard. He also highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to promote stability and security in the Horn of Africa, as well as for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasized the importance of exploring ways to coordinate with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union (AU) to ensure stability in the region.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a resolution to support Somalia, and to reject any interference in its internal affairs or violation of its sovereignty. The resolution also called for the respect of the principles of good-neighbourliness, international laws, charters and norms, and urged Ethiopia to refrain from any actions that could undermine the unity and stability of Somalia.

The UAE’s stance on the Somalia-Ethiopia tension marks a significant shift from its previous silence on the issue, and reflects its commitment to the Somali people and their legitimate aspirations. The UAE has been a key partner of Somalia in various fields, including humanitarian aid, development, security and trade. The UAE also hosts a large Somali diaspora, who contribute to the economic and social development of both countries.

The UAE’s support for Somalia comes at a critical time, as Somalia faces multiple challenges, including the threat of terrorism and El-Nino floods.

The UAE’s Minister of State also headed the UAE delegation to another extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Ministerial Council, which was held according to a request by the Republic of Iraq, to discuss the latest developments after Iran attacked multiple areas in the city of Erbil, Northern Iraq, which resulted in several deaths and destruction of civilian sites. The meeting issued a resolution that strongly condemned the attack on the Kurdistan Region, regarding it as a serious violation of the principles of good-neighbourliness, international laws,