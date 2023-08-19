The Upper House of the Federal Parliament of the Republic of Somalia passed the first reading of the Auditor General’s bill today at their 5th session.

The session was chaired by the chairman, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi together with his Deputies.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, His Excellency Abdikadir Elmi Hange, gave a detailed explanation of the draft law of the Auditor General and its importance.

At the end of the session, the Chairman of the Senate urged the members of the Finance Committee to work to perform their constitutional duty regarding this law.

Last week, the House of the People approved the Auditor General’s bill with 135 votes.