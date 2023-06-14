The US Department of State’s Reward for Justice Program has added Abdullahi Osman Mohamed, also known as Engineer Ismail, to its most wanted list. The senior explosives expert of the notorious terrorist group Al-Shabaab, Mohamed holds key positions within the organization, including being the head of its media wing, Al-Kataib, and serving as a special advisor to Al-Shabaab’s top leader, Ahmed Diriye.

Recognizing the imminent threat posed by Mohamed and the danger he poses to global security, the US Department of State has offered a substantial reward of $5 million for any information that leads to his capture or demise. This announcement underscores the international community’s determination to dismantle terrorist networks and hold their key operatives accountable for their heinous actions.

Abdullahi Osman Mohamed’s inclusion in the most wanted list comes as a result of his central role within Al-Shabaab, an extremist group operating primarily in Somalia and the surrounding region. Known for its brutal tactics and links to Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabaab has been responsible for numerous deadly attacks, including bombings, assassinations, and abductions.

As a senior explosives expert, Mohamed’s technical expertise has been utilized by the group to carry out devastating attacks, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and widespread destruction. His involvement in the media wing of Al-Shabaab has furthered the group’s propaganda efforts, enabling them to recruit new members and spread their extremist ideology.

The addition of Abdullahi Osman Mohamed to the most wanted list underscores the international community’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and bringing those responsible for such acts to justice. It also sends a clear message to other terrorist organizations that they will not be able to operate with impunity.

The Reward for Justice Program, established in 1984, has been instrumental in apprehending key terrorists and disrupting their networks. Through monetary incentives, the program encourages individuals with knowledge of terrorist activities to come forward and provide crucial information to law enforcement agencies.

The Department of State’s latest initiative to bring Abdullahi Osman Mohamed to justice is a testament to the tireless efforts of security agencies and their unwavering commitment to safeguarding global peace and stability. It is hoped that this addition to the most wanted list will yield significant leads, leading to the arrest or neutralization of this dangerous individual.

The US government encourages anyone with relevant information about Abdullahi Osman Mohamed’s whereabouts or activities to contact the nearest US embassy or consulate, or submit information confidentially through the program’s website, ensuring the highest level of protection for informants.

The pursuit of individuals like Mohamed is a crucial step towards dismantling terrorist networks and safeguarding the lives of innocent civilians worldwide. By adding him to the most wanted list, the US Department of State aims to disrupt Al-Shabaab’s operations and hold its members accountable for their crimes against humanity.

Source: SONNA