1- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was speaking to the people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, highlighted some of the obstacles that crippled people’s lives, corruption being the first.

2- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has called on the public to support the government’s plan to fight against Kharijites Al Shabab and fight against the graft.

3- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, called on the people to work for unity and development, and to avoid conflict and division. He made the comments while speaking on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the independence of the Northern regions of Somalia on June 26.

4- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has congratulated his counterpart in the Republic of Djibouti His Excellency Ismail Omar Gelle on the Independence Day of Djibouti on June 27.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud urges the U.N. Security Council to lift an arms embargo on Somalia, saying it no longer serves its purpose.

6- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said that the government is giving great importance to the development of education, and announced that about 10,000 new teachers will be hired.

7- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a meeting at Pentagon with US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin.

8- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in New York, where they discussed issues related to peace, security, stability, and the humanitarian situation in Somalia.

9- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, met with the President of Pakistan, Mr. Arif Alvi, in the city of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while discussing the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

10- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre met with the Minister of Defense of Kenya Mr. Aden Barre Duale in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

11- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama, has closed a training course for public relations attended by officials from the Somali National Army.

12- The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia and Acting Prime Minister Mr. Salah Ahmed Jama has opened a national high-level meeting on Stabilization and Recovery in the areas to be liberated from the enemy of Al Shabaab.

13- The security forces seized a house that was a base for the Kharijites Al Shabab who tried to disrupt the security of Mogadishu by carrying out attacks using artificial missiles.

14- The Commander of the Somali Police Force Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin presided over the security and stability conference for the days of Eid and Independence Week celebrations.

15- The Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Mohamed Sheikh Ali, chaired a meeting on the security and stability of the capital.

16- The Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development of Somalia, Mr. Mohamud Abdirahman Sheikh Farah (Beenebeene) has launched the National Strategy for Social Affairs Statistics organized by the Somali National Statistics Agency in Mogadishu.

17- The Minister of Energy and Water of the Federal Government of Somalia Jama Takal Abbas and other officials have discussed with the companies that provide water services in the Banadir region so that the Somali people can get clean water at a low price.

18- The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu Mr. Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madale) has launched the campaign to restore the beauty and cleanliness of the capital.

19- The President of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, has officially opened the 4th meeting of the National Judges’ Forum in Mogadishu.

20- The Minister of Defense of Somalia, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Noor, has attended a ceremony where the new Commander of the Somali National Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyiddin has taken over the post from the former Commander, General Odawaa Yusuf Rage.

21- The Minister of Defense of Somalia Mr. Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and the heads of the Military Court and officials from the South West State Government visited Barawe District in the Lower Shabelle region.

22- The Minister of Education, Mr. Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, has closed a 3-day meeting in Dhusamareb for officials from the Education Consultative Committee at the federal and regional levels.

23- The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia Mr. Abshir Omar Jama met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country Alexander Schallenberg in Austria.

24- The Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Ali and a delegation led by him visited the sites of the Somali pilgrims in the city of Makkah Al-Mukarama in Saudi Arabia.

25- Somali National Army has taken over Mirtaqo base from African Union forces as part of the ATMIS draw down.

26- The Minister of Animal Husbandry Mr. Hassan Hussein Mohamed said that almost one million and two hundred animals were exported from Somalia this year.

27- The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), in collaboration with international partners, conducted an operation against the Kharijites Al Shabab in the Lower Shabelle region. The operation resulted in the elimination of 45 individuals, including several ring leaders

28- A conference on the strategy of prosecution offices was held in Mogadishu and attended by the Chief Justice and the Attorney General

29- The Minister of Petroleum and Minerals of Somalia Mr. Abdirisaq Omar Mohamed held a meeting in Mogadishu with all businessmen of oil companies.

30- The National Auditor General Office has handed over a Forensic Audit Report to the Attorney General’s Office, which states that a sum of 21 million dollars is missing from the revenues of the government supervised by government officials who issue work permits to foreigners in Somalia.

31- The African Union Mission in Somalia has begun a troop drawdown, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2628 (22) and 2670 (22), which mandates ATMIS to withdraw 2,000 troops by the end of June 2023.

32- The Special Envoy of the President of Somalia in charge of Somaliland talks Mr. Abdikarin Hussein Guled met in Mogadishu with the Ambassador of the Government of Qatar to Somalia.

33- The Central Bank of Somalia has launched a modern system called SOMQR, which simplifies the payment and transaction process.