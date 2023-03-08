- The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, said that the second phase of the operation against the Kharijites Al Shabab will be launched soon. The President, who had visited Kismayo in Jubaland State for an operational briefing, held meetings with Jubaland leaders on the acceleration of the war against the Kharijites and reconciliation among the communities.
- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also attended and addressed the International Conference of Least Developing Countries (LDC5) in Doha. In his address, he reported that the military operation against the remnants of the Kharijites Al Shabab terrorists has achieved significant progress and that the Federal Government of Somalia is well on its way to ridding the country of terrorism.
- The President also informed LDC5 participants that the Federal Government of Somalia has shifted gears and is now successfully applying dialogue and inclusive government-building processes in a bid to weather the storms of conflict and political instability which continue to be a hurdle to governance and raising the living standards of the people, in a nation that has vast natural resources and a great potential for prosperity.
- President Mohamud also held crucial bilateral meetings on the sidelines of LDC5 in Doha. He met the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, the President of Djibouti Mr. Ismail Guelleh and various other development partners who were in attendance.
- Back in Mogadishu, The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre issued a stern warning that government soldiers who commit violations against civilians during the anti-terrorism operation will be punished according to the law.
- The Prime Minister also held a meeting with the National Committee on the publication of the new Somali currency.
- The Federal Government of Somalia stands with the government and the people of the Republic of Turkiye which has faced natural disasters with devastating effects. As a show of solidarity, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has handed over to the government of Turkey, a donation of 5 million US dollars, donated by the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somali people to the victims of the recent earthquakes.
- Somalia and her international friends – the United States, Britain, Turkey, The United Arab Emirates and Qatar – agreed in Washington D.C., to fully support the Federal Government of Somalia in the fight to eradicate the Kharijite Al Shabab terrorists.
- In an effort to find a solution to the rampant water shortage in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Saleh Ahmed Jama has chaired a meeting attended by members of the international community to discuss ways to improve water development programs in Somalia.
- The Office of the National Auditor-General has endorsed its 2023 plan to conduct an audit of all national institutions.
- Somalia has joined the East African Attorneys Association, according to the Attorney General of Somalia.
- Operations against the Khawarij took place this week in many parts of the country. Many members of the Kharijites were killed in these operations, including ring leaders such as Aruriyow Mohamed Omar and others. Meanwhile, several Kharijites and their leaders such as Hassan Warsame Abdirahman (Jabal) have surrendered to the government
- Somali women’s campaign to identify suspected Kharijites members continues in Mogadishu.
- The Ministry of Fisheries of Somalia has issued a warning to fishermen and vessels fishing illegally in Somali waters and urged the owners to follow the rules.
- The government of Somalia has signed the IGAD Protocol on Free Movement.
- The Minister of Defense Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur and the Commander of the Armed Forces met in Mogadishu with a delegation from the East African Brigade.
- The National Disaster Management Agency has delivered relief food to areas in the Middle Shabelle – HirShabelle State, especially those that were recently liberated from the Khawarij.
- Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has launched a new TV interactive program called THE TRANSPARENCY which will focus on the activities of national institutions and the way they serve the people.
- Somali marks the International Women’s Day of 8th of March.
