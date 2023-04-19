Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended in an emergency IGAD summit to discuss Sudan conflict, has called the opposing parties to resolve differences through dialogue and end the conflict.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud attended a tripartite summit in Addis Ababa where Somalia, Ethiopia and Italy discussed cooperation. The President also held separate meeting with the leaders who attended the summit.

3- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamse Abdi Barre chaired a meeting to discuss the stabilization of the areas liberated from the Kharijites Al Shabab.

4- The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, who is performing Umrah, prayed for the Somali nation to have Allah’s mercy, adding that this year will be the year to rid the country of the Kharijites Al Shabaab.

5- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia has established a system to monitor the situation of Somali citizens living in Sudan following the armed conflict that erupted in Khartoum.

6- The Minister of Internal Security, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh Ali (Dodishe) has attended the closing ceremony of four months training for the Somali special security forces of the Somali Presidency held in Belgrade, Serbia.

7- Somalia and Germany have signed an economic agreement aimed at reviving Somalia’s economic and business resources.

8- The Somali National Army has taken over from Al Shabaab, areas under Budbud and Galcad in Galgaduud region.

9- The Somali National Army and local forces have captured Dahar Faqay area under Eeldheer district from Al Shabab in Galgaduud region.

10- The Somali National Forces’s Danab special unit has taken over from Al Shabaab militants new areas and defenses in Geryaale, and El-Juqow in Galgaduud region.

11- The Somali National Army and the local forces have destroyed the positions where the Kharijites Al-Shabab were hiding in the areas of Buulo Burde to Halgan at the river banks of Hiran region.

12- The Somali National Army killed a group of Kharijites Al Shabab on the outskirts of Jannale area in the Lower Shabelle region who attempted to attack African Union forces (ATMIS) convoy.

13- The Somali National Army has taken over from the Al Shabab militants several areas such as Adeegow, Dhaydhayka, Tabarow, Walak and Arbasale which are 45 km north of Baidoa in the South West State of Somalia.

14- The Somali National Army has carried out a special operation in the areas of El Qansax and El Huyun in Galgaduud region, where they killed one Al Shabab leader by the name Artan Iley, and injured another one called Dahir Alasow.

15- Somalia’s Minister of Finance Dr. Ilmi Mohamud Noor attended the annual meeting of Finance Ministers of the countries of the Horn of Africa and international friends such as the IMF, the European Union, the African Development Bank and the World Bank in Washington.

16- The Attorney General’s office said that it has brought before the court 36 accused foreigners who were illegally fishing off the coast of the country.