Federal Government of Somalia’s Weekly Briefing Mogadishu, Friday, 14th November, 2025

1- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a cordial meeting in Algiers with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

2- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud toured the Somali Embassy in Algeria, and listened to a briefing from the diplomats working at the embassy.

3- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited Africa’s largest mosque, the Algerian pharmaceutical factory, and the Artificial Intelligence Center, and heard briefings from their administrations.

4- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud laid a wreath at the Algeria Martyrs Memorial in memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the struggle for independence and defense of the country.

5- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed gratitude to the Algerian President and people for their warm welcome and brotherly spirit, noting Algeria’s role in defending Africa’s interests and supporting allied governments.

6- President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune witnessed the signing of agreements between the two countries covering bilateral relations, education, livestock care, and oil.

7- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre hosted the German Ambassador to Somalia, Sebastian Groth, and discussed strengthening security cooperation, investment, and economic development.

8- Prime Minister Xamsa Cabdi Barre appointed Cabdinaasir Axmed Bashiir as Director of Information and Chief Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office.

9- Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed Mrs. Mariam Ali Abukar to the position of Deputy Minister for Women’s Affairs and Human Rights.

10- Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama delivered a keynote speech at a briefing marking the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, focusing on climate change mitigation (NDCs) and related financing, held in Belem, Brazil.

11- Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi participated in the ceremony for the signing of the Economic and Social Development Acceleration project for Somalia, between the Federal Government of Somalia, UNDP, and several domestic private-sector companies.

12- The Cabinet has approved Memoranda of Understandings between Somalia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on media, culture, and tourism cooperation.

13- Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Daud Aweis Jama participated in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a gathering of Tourism Ministers from African countries, where the 26th United Nations World Tourism Organization General Assembly was being held.

14- Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali met with the WFP Somalia Country Director Elkhidir Daloum.

15- Minister of Transport and Aviation Mohamed Farah Nuh met with the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu, discussing transport and aviation cooperation.

16- Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ali Yusuf Ali (Hosh) held special meetings with community leaders and politicians of recently conflict-affected clans in Wanlaweyn district of Lower Shabelle Region.

17- Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing Elmi Mohamud Nur officially inaugurated the Affordable Housing Program for Somali families displaced by famine, floods, and conflicts.

18- Finance Minister Bihi Iman Ige participated in the Economic and Social Development Forum for Arab countries in Beirut, Lebanon.

19- The Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation issued a peaceful appeal condemning killings and violence outside of Islamic faith and Somali culture in parts of the country.

20- Minister of Environment and Climate Change Bashir Mohamed Jama participated in the high-level session of the COP30 climate conference opening in Belem, Brazil.

21- Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdirahman Yusuf Omar met the Executive Secretary of the East African Swahili-language Working Group of the East African Community.

22- Hirshabelle State President Ali Abdullahi Hussein has officially opened the Somalia Humanitarian Forum to discuss refugee, drought, and humanitarian issues and how to strengthen cooperation between humanitarian organizations and the government.

23- Mogadishu Mayor and the Governor of Benadir Region Dr. Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab) met a delegation led by EU Operation Commander for Somalia, Gen. Marco Manzone, at the Mogadishu State House.

24- The National Security Office in Mogadishu held the Weapons and Ammunition Coordination Conference, held twice a year, focusing on approving the National Strategy for Weapons and Ammunition Management for 2025–2030.