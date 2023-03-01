1- The Prime Minister, Hamse Abdi Barre has discussed with the European Union to support the plan to stabilize the areas where the Kharijites were expelled, as the Somali Government attaches importance to the immediate delivery of basic services to those areas.

2- Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre presided over a meeting to discuss the acceleration of projects in the country, in which a report on the stabilization program in the areas liberated from the Kharijites Al Shabab was presented.

3- Jubbaland State of Somalia has announced a plan to provide an educational service in the Janay Abdalla area of the Lower Jubba region. This project is part of the stabilization program in the areas liberated from the Kharijites of Al Shabab.

4- Jubaland Security Forces and the African Union ATMIS have destroyed places where the Kharijites have been hiding in Afmadow District of Lower Jubba region.

5- The Somali National Forces have liberated new areas in HirShabelle, Galmudug and Jubaland states, where they killed a large number of Kharijites.

6- In the latest operations that took place in the country this week, more than 200 Kharijites terrorists including senior leaders, were killed. It is worth noting that once again the Somali National Forces with the help of the public and international friends have successfully operated in several frontlines, like Banadir, HirShabelle, South West, Jubaland and Galmudug.

7- The Somali National Army have captured caves where the Kharijites Al Shabab were hiding in areas located in Hirshabelle. This means that the war tactics of the Kharijites are coming to an end, and that they are being targeted wherever they try to hide.

8- Somali National Army receives military support from USA that comprises 61 tons of weapons and ammunition. The support is vital to the war against Al Shabab terrorists.

9- The Somali Police Force, in its efforts to strengthening the security of the capital, has arrested three members of Al Shabab who were plotting acts against security.

10- The Federal Government of Somalia has once again sent a warning to the different parts of the armed forces to maintain discipline in the performance of their duties, adding that the FGS will take legal action against those who are found to be committing violations against their duties and responsibilities .

11- This week, the government has arrested a number of soldier saccused of firing at the Yaqshid District Commissioner and civilians who were passing in Sinai locality in Mogadishu.

12- The UN Security Council has welcomed the progress made by the FGS in the war against the Kharijites, the progress made in maintaining good relationship and cooperation between the FGS and the Federal Member States, as well as the progress made in the Debt Relief Program.

13- The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has launched the Apply Your Talents competition in which artists will present literature on patriotism, the interest of the Somali nation, and exposing the dangers of the Kharijites Al Shabab.

14- The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamse Abdi Barre, has launched the examination process aimed to recruit 3000 teachers by the Ministry of Education and Heritage of Somalia.

15- The Ministry of Planning of Somalia has inaugurated the national level Conference on Durable Solutions. The theme of the conference is Improving and Coordinating Displacement Responses, Through Developmental Solutions.

16- The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of the Federal Government of Somalia has issued a warning regarding barrels of unknown contents that were seen on the shores of Adale District in the Middle Shabelle Region of HirShabelle State. The government has launched an investigation into the matter.