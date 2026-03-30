The Federal Government of Somalia has long sought to address the concerns of the South West State through measures intended to benefit residents of the State. Unfortunately, these constructive efforts were opposed by the previous administration of South West, whose actions fueled political tensions.

The people of the South West State, who had protested the former administration’s violations, have today taken full control of Baydhabo, the capital of the Federal Member State of South West.

The Somali Security Forces, whose primary responsibilities are protection, unity, stability, and statehood, arrived in Baydhabo today in response to the will of the people and to fulfill the duties entrusted to them.

The Federal Government of Somalia extends congratulations and commendation to the elders and the people of the South West State for warmly welcoming the Somali Security Forces. The government also calls on all segments of South West society to demonstrate calm, unity, and solidarity during this sensitive period.

The Federal Government of Somalia reiterates to the Somali people at large, and especially to the residents of the South West State, its commitment to safeguarding stability, the well-being of the people and their property, and to ensuring that there will be no acts of persecution or retaliation.