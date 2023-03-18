The Federal Government of Somalia on Saturday held consultative meeting which aimed at expanding Public Radio Stations in Kismayo, the administrative capital of Jubaland State with the Participation of regional States and Benadir region.

Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, H.E Daud Aweis Jama, Jubbaland State Deputy President, Mohamud Sayid Aden and other officials from the Federal Government and Federal Member States attended a two day workshop.

“The Consultative meeting on expanding radios of the Federal Government and Federal Members States which opened in Kismayo is significant to the fight against Khawarij”, The Minister said.

This is the first meeting over the Expansion Public Radio Stations in the country and it is expected to unify public messages, National Production and distribution of programming, as it would complement local resources to ensure both the economic and the programmatic viability of public radio services.