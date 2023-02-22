• The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, told the African leaders who participated in the African Union Summit about the achievements of the Somali Government in the fight against terrorism.

• The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also held meetings with some African leaders during his stay in Addis Ababa.

• The military operations against the Kharijites-Al Shabab intensified, with the National Army successfully conducting operations in Jubaland, HirShabelle and Galmudug states.

• President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called on the Somali people to help victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Turkey.

• The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre has appointed a national committee for the relief program to support the people affected by the earthquake in Turkey.

• Mar Once again, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict in La a s Caanood and urged both sides to resolve their differences through dialogue.

• The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamse Abdi Barre, opened the 5th Annual Conference of Somali attorneys.

• Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre called on Somali businessmen to invest in their country.

• The House of the People has approved the Act of the establishment of the Immigration and Nationalities Agency.

• The new Auditor General of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Hassan Gutale, has officially assumed the post from his predecessor Mohamed Mohamud Ali (Afgoye).

• The Upper House of the Somali Parliament has approved the Electricity Law.

• The Upper House of the Somali Parliament has approved the act of the establishment of the National Intelligence and Security Agency(NISA).