• The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, told the African leaders who participated in the African Union Summit about the achievements of the Somali Government in the fight against terrorism.
• The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also held meetings with some African leaders during his stay in Addis Ababa.
• President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called on the Somali people to help victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Turkey.
• The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre has appointed a national committee for the relief program to support the people affected by the earthquake in Turkey.
• The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamse Abdi Barre, opened the 5th Annual Conference of Somali attorneys.
• The House of the People has approved the Act of the establishment of the Immigration and Nationalities Agency.
• The new Auditor General of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Ahmed Hassan Gutale, has officially assumed the post from his predecessor Mohamed Mohamud Ali (Afgoye).
• The Upper House of the Somali Parliament has approved the act of the establishment of the National Intelligence and Security Agency(NISA).