The Military Court of the Federal Republic of Somalia sentenced Zakaria Ali Ahmed who was a police officer to death for the murder of Ali Hassan Siyad who was also a police officer.

Zakaria murdered the victim in Dayniile district of Mogadishu on the 28th of July 2022, taking the murder weapon and the victim’s weapon and fleeing the country.

The killer went to South Sudan after he escaped from Somalia, but he was jointly caught and brought before justice by the Somali police and Interpol.