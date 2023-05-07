The Governor and the Mayor of Mogadishu, H.E Yusuf Hussein Jim’ale (Madale) received in his office the Deputy Representative of the United Nation’s Secretary General to Somalia, Mrs. Kiki Gbeho.

The Governor and the Deputy Representative discussed several issues including the general security of the country, the successes against the Al-Shabaab terrorists, and the security of the capital, and the office of the UN commended the efforts of the Mayor on ensuring the peace of the capital.

They also discussed the issues of the refugees in Mogadishu who came to the capital seeking safety, food, water, shelter, and more.

The United Nations welcomes the idea of rebuilding the country using the ideology of “build your country with $1”.