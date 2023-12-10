Former Presidential Envoy for Stabilization and Protection of Civilians, Mohamed Abdi Ware was appointed to be Deputy Executive Secretary of Intergovernmental Authority on Development(IGAD) according to Minister of foreign Affairs of Djibouti, H.E. Mohamoud Ali Yusuf who is also Chair of IGAD Council of Ministers.

The Minister said in a letter addressed to Executive Secretary General of IGAD, Dr Workneh Gebeyehu today on Sunday, December 10, 2024 that the decision was made by Assembly of the heads of States of IGAD during the ordinary summit in June 2023 with regard of the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Abdi Ware, as the new Deputy Executive Secretary of IGAD.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Somalia, Da’ud Aweis Jama congrulated Ware on his new position in the regional bloc, describing it a significant win for Somalia.

“In a significant win for Somalia, Mohamed Abdi Ware’s appointment as Deputy Executive Secretary General of IGAD elevates Somalia’s influence within the region and internationally, marking a key diplomatic achievement for the Federal Government”, Jama said.