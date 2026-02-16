The National Communications Authority (NCA) held a one-day stakeholder consultation to review and gather feedback on the draft Telecom Consumer Protection Regulation.

The meeting brought together telecommunications operators, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), submarine cable operators, consumer representatives, and other key stakeholders to review the draft framework and provide input on its practical implementation.

The consultation outlined the policy rationale, regulatory principles, and key provisions of the draft regulation.

In his opening remarks, the Director General of the NCA, Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, emphasized the need to strengthen consumer trust as Somalia’s digital market continues to expand.

“A fair, transparent, and accountable telecommunications environment is essential for building public confidence and supporting Somalia’s digital transformation. Protecting consumer rights is a shared responsibility between the Authority and service providers.”

The draft regulation establishes clear protections for consumer rights and service quality standards, strengthens transparency in pricing and contractual terms, defines operator obligations and compliance requirements, and sets out enforcement measures and penalties to ensure accountability throughout the sector.

Stakeholders provided feedback on operational considerations, implementation timelines, and compliance readiness. Discussions also reviewed findings from a Consumer Protection Survey and the proposed roadmap to finalize and enforce the regulation.

The NCA will consider stakeholder input before issuing the final Telecom Consumer Protection Regulation. The Authority remains committed to promoting a competitive, secure, and consumer-focused telecommunications sector in Somalia.