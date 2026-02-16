The Federal Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia extends its warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Serbia on the occasion of Statehood Day, commemorated on 15 February, marking the First Serbian Uprising of 1804 and the adoption of Serbia’s first modern Constitution in 1835.

Somalia values its friendly relations with Serbia and reaffirms its commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests, while wishing the people of Serbia continued peace, progress, and prosperity.