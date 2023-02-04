The newly appointed Somali Police Chief General Sulub Ahmed Firin has officially taken over the office from his predecessor General Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the Supreme Court, Hon. Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, Deputy Prime Minister of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, the EUCAP, ATMIS, UNSOM, UNDP and other government officials.

The former police chief Gen. Hijar held the position for more than four years and said that the Somali police has improved significantly and that they have deployed some of the police to the recently liberated areas.

“The Somali Police has developed in recent years and have done some tangible improvements. There are plans and strategies set for the police force and we have sent some of our forces to the liberated areas”, Gen. Hijar said.

General Firin promised to solve the needs of the police force so that they keep the peace and security of Somalia and do their jobs efficiently.