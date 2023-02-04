The Speaker of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, H.E Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (Madobe) met with UNSOM Political Affairs officer, Mr. Fexton Matupa.

Mr. Madobe and Mr. Matupa discussed the issues of reconciliation of the Southwest and the successes gained from the previous meetings in Baidoa.

Mr. fexton Matupa commended the chairman for conducting a transparent first phase meeting for reconciliation in Baidoa and told him that the United Nations stands with his process and supports him to conclude the meeting with a success.