The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre has received World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Director for Eastern Africa, Michael Dunford at his Office, where they discussed among other issues, the food security, humanitarian interventions and the longer-term socio-economic development of the vulnerable Somali households.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Barre expressed his profound appreciation for the critical work that WFP has been doing in Somalia, while stressing his Government’s commitment to maintaining closer coordination and cooperation with the organization in building resilience in the vulnerable communities.

On his part, Mr. Dunford thanked PM Barre and his government for the continued cooperation with the World Food Program, as well as his leadership in averting a catastrophic famine that could have otherwise caused an enormous humanitarian disaster in the country.