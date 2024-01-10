President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the Commander in Chief of the Somali National Army (SNA), paid a visit to the SNA Command Headquarters in Mogadishu on Wednesday, where he met with SNA Chief Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhudin and other senior military officials.

The president received updates on the ongoing operations against the terrorist group Al-Shabaab. He also heard reports from the commanders of Somalia’s Air Force and Navy, which have been playing a vital role in supporting the ground troops and securing the country’s maritime borders.

President Mohamud praised the SNA for their bravery and professionalism in defending the nation and restoring peace and stability. He also reiterated his commitment to strengthening the security sector and enhancing the capacity and welfare of the armed forces.

The SNA Command Headquarters is the main hub for coordinating and overseeing the military operations in Somalia. The president’s visit was aimed at boosting the morale and confidence of the SNA and demonstrating the government’s support and appreciation for their sacrifices.