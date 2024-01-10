Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with the UK Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, which took place at the Prime Minister’s office, the PM and Ambassador exchanged views on recent regional developments, highlighting the importance of maintaining stability and peace in the region.

PM Barre expressed gratitude for the UK government’s unwavering support and reaffirming their full respect for #Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.