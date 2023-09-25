H.E. Prime Minister @HamzaAbdiBarre addressed the largest Somali community in the U.S with a powerful speech in Minnesota.

PM Barre highlighted government successes in combating al-Shabaab, tackling corruption, advancing financial reform, social development, enhancing security and the progress in the debt relief process.

Emphasizing the need for support, the Prime Minister called on Somali Americans to support the government and its public in the ongoing fight to liberate the country from the grip of the terror group al-Shabaab.