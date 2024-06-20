The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Thursday, in his office at the Ministry in the capital Mogadishu, the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Chen Wendi, and discussed with him various strategic initiatives to enhance relations and joint cooperation across multiple sectors.

The meeting encompassed various pertinent discussions, delving into ways to fortify the partnership and foster enhanced cooperation for broader developmental gains and mutual prosperity.