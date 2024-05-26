The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed, received on Sunday in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Director General of the Regional Office of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Somalia, Amb. Mohamed Bamba M. Boba, and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation and coordination.

During the meeting, various critical issues including politics, security, and humanitarian conditions were thoroughly discussed, highlighting the urgency of these matters and emphasizing the essential need to coordinate efforts more effectively to confront and overcome the numerous challenges.