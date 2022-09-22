Somalia’s President Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamed signed the instrument of accession

while attending the 77th UN General Assembly, making Somalia the 42nd country to

sign the charter, which was born out of UN General Assembly Resolution 35/55 of 5th

December 1980 which established the University for Peace with Headquarters in

Costa Rica and Regional Programmes in Africa (Ethiopia), Europe (Netherlands) Asia

(China), South East Asia (Philippines), and in South America (Honduras).

