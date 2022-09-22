Somalia’s President Dr Hassan Sheikh Mohamed signed the instrument of accession
while attending the 77th UN General Assembly, making Somalia the 42nd country to
sign the charter, which was born out of UN General Assembly Resolution 35/55 of 5th
December 1980 which established the University for Peace with Headquarters in
Costa Rica and Regional Programmes in Africa (Ethiopia), Europe (Netherlands) Asia
(China), South East Asia (Philippines), and in South America (Honduras).
Duqa Degmada Gaalkacyo oo tababar u soo xiray xildhibaannada Golaha Deegaanka
Duqa Degmada Gaalkacyo Mudane Cabdiraxmaan Shiikh Xasan oo uu weheliyo Agaasimaha Wasaaradda howlaha guud, dib u dhiska iyo guriyeynta Galmudug...