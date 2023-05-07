The Somali Federal Government warmly welcomes the start of talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah. We commend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America for facilitating these talks and fully support their joint statement urging both parties to consider the interests of the Sudanese nation and engage in talks towards a cease fire.

The Somali government and people truly respect and cherish the historical brotherly bilateral relations it has with the Sudanese government and people who have stood by our side and continue to be by our side through our period of civil strife.

Our painful experience in Somalia is that conflicts are easy to start but very difficult to end. We therefore urge the parties in Sudan to swiftly silence the guns and iron out their differences through peaceful means. This is the best and swiftest solution to ensure the situation in Sudan does not escalate any further.

The Somali government sincerely hopes that all parties involved in the Sudan conflict understand the possible devastating repercussions of their actions on the Sudanese nation and people, as well as the entire region, if they do not choose peace and security over conflict and chaos. The time is now to put down the weapons and transition to dialogue.

Somalia stands in solidarity with their brotherly people of Sudan and remain committed to supporting efforts towards a peaceful resolution to this conflict.