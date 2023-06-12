In response to recent social media postings regarding visa requirements for Somalia, the Somali Immigration has issued a statement clarifying that there have been no new instructions or changes to the current policy.

The statement addresses concerns related to dual National Somalis or ethnic Somalis who are traveling with foreign passports.

According to the statement, all airlines with international flights originating from Europe and America regions have been instructed to remove any restrictions and allow each and every Somali – adult and minor – to board without any visa restrictions.

Visas will continue to be issued on arrival as always, and there are no changes to that policy.

This clarification from Somali Immigration aims to alleviate any confusion or concerns among travelers and ensure a smooth travel experience for all Somalis.