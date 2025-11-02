RADIO MOGADISHO(SUDAN):-The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon. Ali Mohamed Omar, received on Sunday, at his office in the ministry in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the Republic of the Sudan to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Abdulrahman Khalil Ahmed Abakr Afandi, and discussed with him, ways to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, they discussed key issues affecting Sudan, including the ongoing conflict and violence in El Fasher, where humanitarian assistance has been severely restricted, as well as broader human rights concerns, while also reviewing recent developments in the country’s humanitarian, security, and political landscape, emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians and ensuring access to aid.

The Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reaffirmed Somalia’s support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and stability, highlighting that a peaceful and political resolution is crucial for ensuring lasting stability and security in the country.



